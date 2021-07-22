COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 300 New Cases Reported Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Animals, Baltimore County Animal Shelter, Pet Adoption

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Animal Shelter announced Thursday it’s at capacity and can no longer accept any more animals at this time.

The shelter is open for adoptions and redemptions only until further notice.

Stray dogs are being housed at 7702 Dunmanway in Dundalk and are available for redemption Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 410-887-PAWS to learn more.

To view adoptable pets, click here. 

