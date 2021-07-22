TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Animal Shelter announced Thursday it’s at capacity and can no longer accept any more animals at this time.
The shelter is open for adoptions and redemptions only until further notice.
Stray dogs are being housed at 7702 Dunmanway in Dundalk and are available for redemption Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 410-887-PAWS to learn more.
To view adoptable pets, click here.
‼️ UPDATE FROM BALTIMORE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES:
The Animal Shelter has reached its maximum capacity. Until further notice the shelter is open to the public for adoptions and redemptions only.
If you have any questions, call 410-887-PAWS or visit https://t.co/3Aye1FGSAY pic.twitter.com/PQ66imtkEe
— Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) July 22, 2021