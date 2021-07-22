COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 300 New Cases Reported Thursday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:01 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Back-to-school, Frederick County, Frederick County Health Department, Health, immunizations, Vaccines

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) – The Frederick County Health Department will offer back-to-school immunization clinics for children from Aug. 11 to Sept. 8 at the Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane. The clinics will be available by appointment only.

The following timeslots will be available:

READ MORE: Baltimore Co. Police Investigating Murder In Owings Mills
  • Aug. 14: 8 a.m. to noon
  • Aug. 17: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 18: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Aug. 24: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sept 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccinations will not be offered at the back-to-school clinics.

READ MORE: Sand Taxi Business In Ocean Comes To An Abrupt End Following New Ordinance

To schedule an appointment, call 301-600-3342.

For more information about the clinics, click here.

MORE NEWS: As Covid-19 Cases Continue To Increase Daily, Marylanders Begin To Wonder If Mask Mandates Will Be Reinstated

 

CBS Baltimore Staff