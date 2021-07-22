FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police said they arrested and charged a 46-year-old man Tuesday for the armed carjacking of a taxi and for assaulting the taxi driver.
Officers responded at 8:25 a.m. to South East Street, where they found the victim, who had minor injuries. She reportedly told police that a man, identified as Lafayette Sheffield, approached her taxi and asked her to drive him to a store. She said he then told her he was armed and wanted to steal the car.
Police said a struggle ensued and Sheffield choked the woman as he tried to take the car. When bystanders came to help, Sheffield reportedly ran.
As officers searched for Sheffield, a resident reported a man hiding near B&O Avenue and Water Street. Police said there, they found Sheffield, who matched the description they were given. The victim also positively identified him.
Police found suspected drugs on him and more than $700 in cash. Sheffield is charged with armed carjacking, reckless endangerment, possession intent to distribute, and other related charges.
