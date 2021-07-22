WHEATON, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County police are investigating a theft from the Best Buy in Wheaton. Detectives are hoping the public can help them identify a man who was seen on surveillance footage placing a box down his pants inside the store.
Police are investigating two separate thefts that occurred in May at the store at 10901 Georgia Avenue. They were committed by the same suspect, according to police. They released a surveillance video Thursday and are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.
The suspect allegedly stole $200 worth of property from the store around 2:17 p.m. on May 5. He was last seen fleeing in a gold-colored sedan. The next day, he stole $827 worth of property when he came into the store just after 5 p.m. He then fled.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect or these thefts is asked to call the 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-5476. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.