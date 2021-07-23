ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases are reported here in Maryland, making it the 11th straight day the state has reported more than 100 new cases.

Doctors said the new cases are fueled by the Delta variant targeting those who are unvaccinated.

With COVID cases surging and that Delta variant spreading nationwide, health officials are sounding the alarm and renewing their push to get vaccinated.

“It’s incredibly important now especially with the Delta variant becoming so prevalent. We want to reach as many members of the community as possible.“ said Karen Eichelman, a nurse with St. Agnes Hospital.

In Maryland, the numbers are up across the board.

Not only were 300 new cases reported Friday, but the positivity rate now has climbed to 1.81 percent and hospitalizations increased from 11 to 163. Of those hospitalized, 109 remain in acute care and 43 remain in the Intensive Care Unit.

Gov. Larry Hogan targeted the unvaccinated in a podcast, saying now is the time to step up.

“It breaks my heart that we can’t break through, and we can’t convince some of these folks [to get vaccinated] because it’s the simplest thing to do to keep you and your family and your loved ones safe,” he said.

Friday, the state health department joined forces with Kaiser Permanente to hold vaccination clinics at hair salons and barbershops, hoping to tackle any apprehension.

“I don’t want to do it, but then I come here to visit my friend, and they convince me to do it,” said Horacio Hernandez of Baltimore.

With the Delta variant wreaking havoc on those who are unvaccinated, many say now is the time to act.

“I felt like I need it, and I ain’t trying to die. I’m trying to survive so I did what was the protocol,” said a man named Mo from Baltimore.

Hogan said 100 percent of the COVID-19-related deaths since June have been from unvaccinated people.

Since the pandemic began, there were 465,326 total confirmed cases and 9,582 deaths.

As of Wednesday, there are 3,524,711 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,098,270 doses. Of those, 3,573,559 are first doses with 5,788 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,255,249 second doses, 4,919 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

As of Wednesday a total of 269,462 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 369 in the last day.

The state reported 76.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,081 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 44,245 (654) 15* Baltimore 66,252 (1,649) 41* Baltimore City 53,373 (1,237) 25* Calvert 4,264 (85) 1* Caroline 2,363 (30) 0* Carroll 9,583 (249) 6* Cecil 6,422 (153) 3* Charles 11,059 (215) 2* Dorchester 2,865 (64) 1* Frederick 19,942 (334) 10* Garrett 2,060 (64) 1* Harford 16,747 (296) 6* Howard 19,463 (252) 7* Kent 1,363 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,636 (1,579) 51* Prince George’s 86,125 (1,562) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,023 (51) 1* St. Mary’s 6,119 (132) 0* Somerset 2,632 (42) 0* Talbot 2,195 (45) 0* Washington 14,723 (330) 4* Wicomico 7,781 (174) 0* Worcester 3,722 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (17) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,435 (3) 0* 10-19 48,063 (6) 1* 20-29 85,339 (44) 1* 30-39 79,685 (108) 6* 40-49 69,215 (290) 5* 50-59 69,069 (814) 32* 60-69 46,006 (1,633) 26* 70-79 25,235 (2,428) 44* 80+ 15,991 (4,251) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 243,244 (4,634) 106* Male 221,794 (4,945) 113* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity