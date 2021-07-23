BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Foodie alert! Baltimore Restaurant Week begins on Friday, July 23 and runs through Sunday, August 1.
Specially-priced menus and dinner deals will help restaurants still trying to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.
This year it'll feature an augmented reality game, "The Great OLD BAY Crab Hunt," that urges diners to visit Baltimore attractions while they are in the city.
To see a list of participating restaurants and their menus, go to www.BaltimoreRestaurantWeek.com.