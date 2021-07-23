THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — Just when you thought Maryland was done with cicadas for 17 years, they’re back.
No, not the amber-winged, red-eyed Brood X. These cicadas have green-tinged wings and bodies and black eyes and are known as the dog-day cicadas.
Perfect for the dog days of summer.
Officials at the Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont said they take two to three years to develop and emerge.
They’re also larger than the Brood X gang infesting Maryland in May and June.
But like Brood X, they also are harmless and like to sing. No word on if they taste like shrimp.
This story was originally published on July 21, 2021.