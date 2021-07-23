BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Take a good look at your screen. If you have any of these muffins in your pantry, you need to toss them.
The federal Food and Drug Administration is recalling several brands due to possible listeria contamination.
The muffins are sold under various brand names, including Uncle Wally's. They are sold nationwide, including at Walmart and 7-Eleven.
Right now, no one has reported any illnesses.
More information about the recall is on the FDA website.
Muffins that have been recalled. Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration