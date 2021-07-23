BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a man died after he was shot multiple times in southeast Baltimore early Friday night.
Officers responded at 6 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lexington Street, where they found the man suffering from multiple shots to the upper body. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and died Friday night.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are currently working to identify suspects, witnesses, and a possible motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.