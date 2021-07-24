BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Walters Art Museum in Baltimore has announced the return of summer entertainment with a Thursday concert series, Art Sound Now.
The free concerts start at 5:30 p.m., are virtual and will be streamed on The Walters' Facebook and YouTube pages, but people do not need an account to enjoy either.
WAYTA will perform this Thursday, and Patrick Minn will follow on Aug. 12.
WAYTA was formed in 2018 in the social justice movements of Washington. Originally part of a larger musical project during the Standing Rock (NoDAPL) solidarity movement, it later was consolidated as a duo. Multi-instrumentalists Cesar Mazat of Guatemala and Gustavo Vargas of Bolivia comprise the group as a musical statement of unity for the Abya Yala. Their repertoire consists of traditional, popular, and original Andean instrumental music asserts their expression as an anti-colonial statement and a call for people's unity.
More information about WAYTA can be found on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.
McMinn is a composer, sound designer and multimedia artist who The Walters describes as building dense, melancholy soundscapes out of trumpets, synthesizers. homebuilt software and cultural detritus. An active collaborator in Baltimore, McMinn has worked with Dan Deacon, Future Islands, William Cashion, Lower Dens, the Baltimore Rock Opera Society, Frith and Inlé, Mind on Fire, and Eze Jackson. He is a member of the dream-folk band Cora Sone as well as the anti-marching band Bedlam Brass.
In May, he released his most recent record, “Sounds to Mark the Days.” His music is available online.