BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for Daeshawn Mayberry, a missing 10-year-old runaway.
Police said he was last seen Friday in the 2200 block of Christian Street in southwest Baltimore. At the time, police said he was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and white Nike sneakers.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts or who has seen him is asked to call 911.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Zoo Introduces Furry And Feathery Olympians In Time For Summer Games