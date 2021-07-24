COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours Suspicion
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore missing child, Daeshawn Mayberry, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for Daeshawn Mayberry, a missing 10-year-old runaway.

Police said he was last seen Friday in the 2200 block of Christian Street in southwest Baltimore. At the time, police said he was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and white Nike sneakers.

READ MORE: Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Brooklyn Park Home, Killing 68-Year-Old Man

Daeshawn Mayberry, BPD

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or who has seen him is asked to call 911.

READ MORE: Grab Your Camera: Sunflower Field In Bloom In Montgomery County

 

MORE NEWS: Maryland Zoo Introduces Furry And Feathery Olympians In Time For Summer Games

 

CBS Baltimore Staff