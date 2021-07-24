COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:30 PMAll In with Laila Ali
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccines, COVID-19, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Over 300 new COVID-19 cases are reported here in Maryland, making it the 12th straight day the state has reported more than 100 new cases.

Doctors said the new cases are fueled by the Delta variant targeting those who are unvaccinated.

READ MORE: 19 Year-Old Shot In Early Morning Shooting

Since the pandemic began, there were 465,643 total confirmed cases and 9,587 deaths.

There are 159 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 3,530,114 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,110,137 doses. Of those, 3,580,023 are first doses with 6,464 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,260,224 second doses, 4,975 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

As of Wednesday a total of 269,890 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 428 in the last day.

READ MORE: As Covid Cases Rise In Maryland And Nationally, Officials Renew Push For Vaccinations

The state reported 76.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,084 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 44,318 (654) 15*
Baltimore 66,335 (1,650) 41*
Baltimore City 53,413 (1,239) 25*
Calvert 4,274 (85) 1*
Caroline 2,363 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,589 (249) 6*
Cecil 6,444 (154) 3*
Charles 11,077 (215) 2*
Dorchester 2,866 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,960 (334) 10*
Garrett 2,066 (65) 1*
Harford 16,775 (297) 6*
Howard 19,487 (252) 7*
Kent 1,365 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,742 (1,580) 51*
Prince George’s 86,236 (1,562) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,029 (51) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,134 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,633 (42) 0*
Talbot 2,198 (45) 0*
Washington 14,733 (330) 4*
Wicomico 7,795 (174) 0*
Worcester 3,727 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (18) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,490 (3) 0*
10-19 48,149 (6) 1*
20-29 85,455 (44) 1*
30-39 79,804 (108) 6*
40-49 69,299 (291) 5*
50-59 69,149 (815) 32*
60-69 46,042 (1,636) 26*
70-79 25,253 (2,429) 44*
80+ 16,002 (4,253) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 243,557 (4,641) 106*
Male 222,086 (4,946) 113*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 145,510 (3,480) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,539 (329) 11*
White (NH) 165,169 (4,822) 107*
Hispanic 70,787 (838) 19*
Other (NH) 21,787 (103) 1*
Data not available 50,851 (15) 1*

 

MORE NEWS: READ IT: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Releases 3-Pillar City Crime Plan Friday

 