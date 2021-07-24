ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Over 300 new COVID-19 cases are reported here in Maryland, making it the 12th straight day the state has reported more than 100 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, there were 465,643 total confirmed cases and 9,587 deaths.
There are 159 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there are 3,530,114 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,110,137 doses. Of those, 3,580,023 are first doses with 6,464 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,260,224 second doses, 4,975 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
As of Wednesday a total of 269,890 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 428 in the last day.READ MORE: As Covid Cases Rise In Maryland And Nationally, Officials Renew Push For Vaccinations
The state reported 76.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Wednesday.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,084
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|44,318
|(654)
|15*
|Baltimore
|66,335
|(1,650)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,413
|(1,239)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,274
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,363
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,589
|(249)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,444
|(154)
|3*
|Charles
|11,077
|(215)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,866
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,960
|(334)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,066
|(65)
|1*
|Harford
|16,775
|(297)
|6*
|Howard
|19,487
|(252)
|7*
|Kent
|1,365
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,742
|(1,580)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|86,236
|(1,562)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,029
|(51)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,134
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,633
|(42)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,198
|(45)
|0*
|Washington
|14,733
|(330)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,795
|(174)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,727
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(18)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,490
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|48,149
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|85,455
|(44)
|1*
|30-39
|79,804
|(108)
|6*
|40-49
|69,299
|(291)
|5*
|50-59
|69,149
|(815)
|32*
|60-69
|46,042
|(1,636)
|26*
|70-79
|25,253
|(2,429)
|44*
|80+
|16,002
|(4,253)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|243,557
|(4,641)
|106*
|Male
|222,086
|(4,946)
|113*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|145,510
|(3,480)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,539
|(329)
|11*
|White (NH)
|165,169
|(4,822)
|107*
|Hispanic
|70,787
|(838)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,787
|(103)
|1*
|Data not available
|50,851
|(15)
|1*
