COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours Suspicion
    View All Programs
By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Maryland Weather, storm prediction, Thunderstorms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a stellar start to the weekend, a warm front will pass through the region tonight, shifting our wind direction and re-introducing heat and higher dew points back into the region.

A cold front will sag south and east on Sunday, and a few t-storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening as a result.

READ MORE: Baltimore Police Searching For Daeshawn Mayberry, 10-Year-Old Runaway Boy

The storm prediction center has placed the greater Baltimore metro area in the “marginal risk” category for severe potential on Sunday.

READ MORE: Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Brooklyn Park Home, Killing 68-Year-Old Man

This means that an isolated severe storm will be possible, capable of producing damaging winds.

MORE NEWS: Grab Your Camera: Sunflower Field In Bloom In Montgomery County

Any storm that does develop Sunday will have the ability to produce heavy downpours and lightning as well. Stay weather aware on Sunday.

Chelsea Ingram