BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a stellar start to the weekend, a warm front will pass through the region tonight, shifting our wind direction and re-introducing heat and higher dew points back into the region.
A cold front will sag south and east on Sunday, and a few t-storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening as a result.
The storm prediction center has placed the greater Baltimore metro area in the “marginal risk” category for severe potential on Sunday.
This means that an isolated severe storm will be possible, capable of producing damaging winds.
Any storm that does develop Sunday will have the ability to produce heavy downpours and lightning as well. Stay weather aware on Sunday.