HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County officials are investigating after a four-year-old was found dead in a swimming pool on Sunday.
Deputies responded to Grafton Shop Road in Forest Hill around 6 p.m. after the child was reported critically missing.
After searching the area, they found the child dead in the swimming pool.
Officials continue to investigate the child's death.
