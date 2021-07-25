COVID-19 In MarylandCOVID Cases Continue To Grow In Maryland, While Positivity Rate Is Now Over 2%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:child drowning, Forest Hill, Harford County, Local TV, Maryland, Missing child

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County officials are investigating after a four-year-old was found dead in a swimming pool on Sunday.

Deputies responded to Grafton Shop Road in Forest Hill around 6 p.m. after the child was reported critically missing.

After searching the area, they found the child dead in the swimming pool.

Officials continue to investigate the child’s death.

CBS Baltimore Staff