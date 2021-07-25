COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 New Cases Reported, Positivity Over 2%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPurple Playbook
    12:00 PMAlex Scott: A Stand for Hope 2021
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccines, COVID-19, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The positivity rate reached over 2% as over 300 new COVID-19 cases are reported Sunday, according to the Maryland Health Department.

Doctors said the new cases are fueled by the Delta variant targeting those who are unvaccinated.

READ MORE: Three Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

Since the pandemic began, there were 465,949 total confirmed cases and 9,588 deaths.

The current positivity rate is 2.05%, a 0.12% increase in the past 24 hours.

There are 173 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up by 14 in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday, there are 3,534077 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,119,644 doses. Of those, 3,585,567 are first doses with 5,544 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,263,934 second doses, 3,710 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

READ MORE: Harford County Swimmer Chase Kalisz Brings Home First US Gold In Tokyo Olympics

As of Sunday a total of 270,143 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 253 in the last day.

The state reported 76.8% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,087 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 44,343 (654) 15*
Baltimore 66,370 (1,650) 41*
Baltimore City 53,455 (1,239) 25*
Calvert 4,282 (85) 1*
Caroline 2,365 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,592 (249) 6*
Cecil 6,448 (155) 2*
Charles 11,088 (215) 2*
Dorchester 2,868 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,978 (334) 10*
Garrett 2,068 (65) 1*
Harford 16,792 (297) 6*
Howard 19,494 (252) 7*
Kent 1,365 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,788 (1,580) 51*
Prince George’s 86,286 (1,562) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,029 (51) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,146 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,633 (42) 0*
Talbot 2,202 (45) 0*
Washington 14,737 (330) 4*
Wicomico 7,803 (174) 0*
Worcester 3,730 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (18) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Artist Lynn Cazabon Spotlights Climate Change In New Exhibition 'Losing Winter'
Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,516 (3) 0*
10-19 48,192 (6) 1*
20-29 85,522 (44) 1*
30-39 79,858 (108) 6*
40-49 69,344 (291) 5*
50-59 69,178 (815) 32*
60-69 46,066 (1,637) 26*
70-79 25,267 (2,429) 44*
80+ 16,006 (4,253) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 243,710 (4,642) 106*
Male 222,239 (4,946) 113*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 145,629 (3,480) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,549 (329) 11*
White (NH) 165,291 (4,823) 106*
Hispanic 70,814 (838) 19*
Other (NH) 21,800 (103) 1*
Data not available 50,866 (15) 2*