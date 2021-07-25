PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Three people are dead after a single vehicle crash late Saturday night, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Around 10:34 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle crash on westbound Route 100 near the Route 10 interchange.

The crash was witnessed by an off-duty officer who saw an SUV travelling westbound Route 100 prior to the Route 10 interchange at excessive speeds and in a reckless manner.

On scene investigation revealed the SUV left the roadway and began to rotate clockwise into a grassy roadside culvert that was lined with trees.

The SUV’s tires dug into the ground as a result of the vehicle’s speed and rotation and ultimately started to overturn.

At this point, the vehicle struck a large tree and came to rest with the uprooted tree on top of the passenger compartment.

The witnessing off-duty officer immediately stopped and requested assistance while rendering aid to the occupants.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department arrived on scene and the three occupants of the SUV were declared deceased at the scene.

The three occupants were extracted from the vehicle and transported to the Maryland office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where autopsies will be completed.

The primary cause of the crash appears to be failure to drive in a single lane and driving at excessive speeds which contributed to the severity of the injuries.

Preliminarily, alcohol appears to be a factor, however Toxicology results are still pending.

The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Section.

Release of the vehicle and occupant information is pending the notification of the next of kin.