ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — One more Maryland has died as a result of the coronavirus as 256 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, according to the Maryland Health Department.
Doctors said the new cases are fueled by the Delta variant targeting those who are unvaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, there were 466,205 total confirmed cases and 9,589 deaths.
The current positivity rate is 2.15%.
Hospitalizations decreased Monday. There are 168 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 131 in acute care and 37 in the ICU.
There are now 3,536,737 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 7,126,276 doses. Of those, 3,589,539 are first doses with 3,972 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,266,430 second doses, 2,496 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 270,307 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 164 in the last day.
The state reported 76.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine Wednesday.
Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,088
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|44,373
|(654)
|15*
|Baltimore
|66,398
|(1,650)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,475
|(1,239)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,285
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,365
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,597
|(250)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,452
|(155)
|2*
|Charles
|11,100
|(215)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,869
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,988
|(334)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,069
|(65)
|1*
|Harford
|16,801
|(297)
|6*
|Howard
|19,498
|(252)
|7*
|Kent
|1,366
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,842
|(1,580)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|86,343
|(1,562)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,029
|(51)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,153
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,633
|(42)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,202
|(45)
|0*
|Washington
|14,738
|(330)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,808
|(174)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,733
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(18)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,552
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|48,227
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|85,569
|(44)
|1*
|30-39
|79,910
|(108)
|6*
|40-49
|69,368
|(291)
|5*
|50-59
|69,204
|(815)
|32*
|60-69
|46,086
|(1,637)
|26*
|70-79
|25,279
|(2,430)
|44*
|80+
|16,010
|(4,253)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|243,835
|(4,642)
|106*
|Male
|222,370
|(4,947)
|113*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|145,732
|(3,480)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,550
|(329)
|11*
|White (NH)
|165,393
|(4,824)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,840
|(838)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,809
|(103)
|1*
|Data not available
|50,881
|(15)
|2*