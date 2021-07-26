BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced Dana Mulhauser as Chief of Independent Investigations on Monday.
The unit was established after a package of police reform bills during the 2021 General Assembly session and will be investigating police-involved fatalities.
“Dana brings a wealth of experience leading complex federal cases centering around law-enforcement misconduct,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Her sense of fairness, ability to lead a team of investigators and prosecutors and commitment to transparency makes her the ideal person to lead the Unit. We look forward to Dana joining our team.”
Mulhauser served as the founding chief of the Conviction and Incident Review Unit since 2019 in the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Mulhauser also served in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice where she investigated and prosecuted police misconduct, hate crime, and human trafficking cases nationwide.
“I have devoted my career to investigating excessive-force cases because I believe that they are among the most crucial tests of our values and commitments to each other,” said Dana Mulhauser. “I am honored to join the effort to put Maryland’s new police reforms into practice, and I look forward to helping build a statewide system that will examine fatal incidents with rigor and impartiality.”
In March, the general assembly passed the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021. It created the Independent Investigative Unit within the Office of the Attorney General.
The Unit will focus on investigating all alleged or potential police-involved deaths and provide a report containing detailed investigative findings to the State's Attorney of the County to respective jurisdictions.
Mulhauser begins her work as chief on August 18.