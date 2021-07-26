ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Rosedale.
It happened around 2 a.m. Monday at the Royal Farms in the 7900 block of Pulaski Highway.
#UPDATE: Baltimore Co. Police investigating a fatal shooting at the Royal Farms on Pulaski Hwy in Rosedale. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot. He did not survive. Police say he did not work at the Royal Farms. @wjz pic.twitter.com/JvCdOBoBfd
#UPDATE: Baltimore Co. Police investigating a fatal shooting at the Royal Farms on Pulaski Hwy in Rosedale. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot. He did not survive. Police say he did not work at the Royal Farms. @wjz pic.twitter.com/JvCdOBoBfd

— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) July 26, 2021
When they arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kevin Glendenning suffering from a gunshot wound. Glendenning. of Rosedale, died at the scene.
Investigators do not believe the victim was an employee at the store. The store remains closed.
Anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.