By Rachel Menitoff
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Rosedale.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday at the Royal Farms in the 7900 block of Pulaski Highway.

When they arrived, officers found 31-year-old Kevin Glendenning suffering from a gunshot wound. Glendenning. of Rosedale, died at the scene.

Investigators do not believe the victim was an employee at the store. The store remains closed.

Anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

