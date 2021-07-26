FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office along with the YMCA of Frederick County announces 38th Annual Night Out Crime and Drug Prevention Event.
The event will be held on Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Natelli Family YMCA in Ijamsville.
"We are excited to welcome back this annual event to Frederick County," said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. "We look forward to strengthening our neighborhood ties and police-community partnerships by offering a variety of static vehicles, demonstrations, and deputy and civilian engagements. We appreciate the support of the YMCA of Frederick County, their leadership, and all of their staff in hosting us this year."
The schedule of events include:
- 6:00 p.m. Event Start
- 6: 30 p.m. Comments for Sheriff and YMCA of Frederick President and CEO
- 7:00 p.m. FSCO K9 Demostration
- 8:00 p.m. Event End
There will also be food trucks, activities for children and representatives from Frederick County law enforcement offices.
“The Y makes a commitment to the communities we serve to elevate, empower and inspire. We are partners for good and that includes our local public safety officers,” said Colville. “We are proud to partner with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by hosting this year’s National Night Out event.”