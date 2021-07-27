TRACYS LANDING, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police announced that they are investigating the suspicious death of a 58-year-old woman as a homicide.
According to the medical examiner, Juanita Naomi Koilpilia suffered multiple sharp force injuries.
Police responded to the 6300 block of Genoa Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday for a missing person. On the scene, officers found a man who stated his girlfriend was missing and that there was blood inside their home. Officers checked the home along with the surrounding areas and found the body of Koilpilia. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the victim's vehicle was missing from the residence and was later recovered in Leesburg, Virginia. Officials said preliminary investigation revealed that this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.
Police said this is an active investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.