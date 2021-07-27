COVID-19 In Maryland309 New Cases Reported Tuesday As Positivity Increases To 2.31%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Business, Environment, Mr. Trash Wheel, Pompeian olive oil, trash cleanup, Waterfront Partnership

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We all know and love Mr. Trash Wheel.

Guess what? He’s been adopted.

READ MORE: Sunflowers To Bloom In Jarrettsville In About 60 Days

It’s all thanks to a first-of-its-kind partnership between the Waterfront Partnership and Baltimore-based Pompeian olive oil.

READ MORE: Moving Forward With Private Police Plans, Johns Hopkins Hires Former Police Commissioner As Public Safety VP

The company adopted Mr. and Professor Trash Wheel for one year, funding the collection and removal of an estimated 250 tons of trash and debris.

Starting today for a limited time, both trash wheels will have a new look, lit green at night with new specs.

MORE NEWS: Ladew Topiary Gardens’ Butterfly House Showcases Over 20 Native Butterfly Species

Thank goodness. She’s been without eyes all this time. New sets of eyes in Pompeian signature green, complete with eye-catching, spinning olive branches.

CBS Baltimore Staff