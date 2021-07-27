BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We all know and love Mr. Trash Wheel.
Guess what? He's been adopted.
It's all thanks to a first-of-its-kind partnership between the Waterfront Partnership and Baltimore-based Pompeian olive oil.
The company adopted Mr. and Professor Trash Wheel for one year, funding the collection and removal of an estimated 250 tons of trash and debris.
Starting today for a limited time, both trash wheels will have a new look, lit green at night with new specs.
Thank goodness. She’s been without eyes all this time. New sets of eyes in Pompeian signature green, complete with eye-catching, spinning olive branches.