BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky is making history in Tokyo — this time she broke an Olympic record for the 1500M freestyle.
The 24-year-old Bethesda, Maryland native and five-time gold medalist finished the race in 15:35.35, winning her heat.
But she can actually go even faster — Ledeckly currently holds the world record at 15:20.48
Ledecky won her first medal of the Tokyo games on Sunday. She took silver in the 400 freestyle. She holds the world record in the event but came up short on Sunday. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus pulled ahead of her around the 300 mark.