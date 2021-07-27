COVID-19 In Maryland309 New Cases Reported Tuesday As Positivity Increases To 2.31%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:1500m free, Bethesda, Katie Ledecky, Local TV, Maryland, Olympics, Swimming, Tokyo Summer Games

BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky is making history in Tokyo — this time she broke an Olympic record for the 1500M freestyle.

The 24-year-old Bethesda, Maryland native and five-time gold medalist finished the race in 15:35.35, winning her heat.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 26: Katie Ledecky of Team United States (L) and Jianjiahe Wang of Team China react after finishing first and second in the Women’s 1500 meter freestyle on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

But she can actually go even faster — Ledeckly currently holds the world record at 15:20.48

Ledecky won her first medal of the Tokyo games on Sunday. She took silver in the 400 freestyle. She holds the world record in the event but came up short on Sunday. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus pulled ahead of her around the 300 mark.

CBS Baltimore Staff