By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — An photography project featuring East Baltimore will be on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington D.C. through January 2022.

“Welcome Home: A Portrait of East Baltimore, 19751980″ is a part of a multi-year program of photography surveys in communities across the United States launched by the National Endowment for the Arts in 1976 to celebrate the bicentennial.

The survey projects were commissions of new work by a new generation of photographers — many who later became prominent figures.

Today, while many urban communities seem to be fighting a losing battle against physical, emotional, and spiritual decay, East Baltimore continues to grow and change, preserving its culture, integrity, and humanity,” project manager Linda Rich wrote.

To see more on the work, click here. 

CBS Baltimore Staff