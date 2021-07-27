COVID-19 In Maryland309 New Cases Reported Tuesday As Positivity Increases To 2.31%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have charged the parents of a two-month-old infant with manslaughter after the baby died from fentanyl intoxication.

Jeremy Whitney Fraizer, 34, and Heather Frazier were arrested on July 23 and are have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a minor.

Officials said they responded to the area of Walden Way in Mount Airy on July 3. 2020, for a CPR case involving a two-month-old infant. EMS responded and transported the baby to an area hospital. Grayson Fraizer was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said after months of investigation Grayson’s parents were both prime suspects. They have both been detained.

“This case is a great example of how our detectives worked together with multiple agencies to solve this terrible crime,” said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. “No stone was left unturned and every avenue was pursued. I am extremely proud of our detectives for successfully solving this case.”

