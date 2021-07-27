FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have charged the parents of a two-month-old infant with manslaughter after the baby died from fentanyl intoxication.
Jeremy Whitney Fraizer, 34, and Heather Frazier were arrested on July 23 and are have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a minor.READ MORE: East Baltimore Photography Project To Be Featured At Smithsonian
Officials said they responded to the area of Walden Way in Mount Airy on July 3. 2020, for a CPR case involving a two-month-old infant. EMS responded and transported the baby to an area hospital. Grayson Fraizer was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said after months of investigation Grayson’s parents were both prime suspects. They have both been detained.
“This case is a great example of how our detectives worked together with multiple agencies to solve this terrible crime,” said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. “No stone was left unturned and every avenue was pursued. I am extremely proud of our detectives for successfully solving this case.”READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
Jeremy Whitney Frazier, age 34, and Heather Marie Frazier, age 34, both of Mount Airy, were recently detained for the homicide of their 2-month-old son, Grayson.
Charges include the felony charge of involuntary manslaughter & a misdemeanor charge of neglect of a minor. pic.twitter.com/XKcA5Cy9OL
— Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) July 27, 2021MORE NEWS: Two Children, Woman Seriously Injured In Car Crash Monday