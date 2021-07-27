MONKTON, M.d. (WJZ) — The butterflies at Ladew Gardens have had a lot of company lately.

“It’s enormously popular,” said Emily Emerick, the executive director of the gardens.

Thousands have been visiting the topiary garden’s Butterfly House recently, as many are looking to get out after the pandemic.

“You know with COVID, it’s nice coming to places where you can be outside and stuff,” said Sarah Myers, a Harford County resident. “So we decided to get a membership thinking this would be a nice place to come over the summer.”

The Butterfly House has been open since 2014 and is home to over 20 native species of butterflies, moths and caterpillars.

“They’re just so mesmerizing to watch and there’s so many different types. I just think they’re really cool,” said Myers.

Emerick says the summer is one of the best times to see the butterflies, who are very active in the warmer months. And visitors may even get to see them in their earlier life stages.

“You can see the entire lifecycle. So you’re going to see the tiny little eggs… and the caterpillars they grow into… and you might, if you’re here at the right time, you get to see a butterfly come out of that chrysalis which is really amazing,” Environmental Educator Susan Myers told WJZ.

Guides are available to take visitors on 20-minute tours through the exhibit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., until late September or early October, depending on how long the butterflies are around for the season.

First-come, first-served timed tickets are required and can be picked up when arriving at Ladew Gardens.

The Butterfly House is included in general admission to the gardens.

Learn more by visiting ladewgardens.com