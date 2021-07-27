BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens training camp is set to begin on Wednesday, July 28 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.
The first full-team practice is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Veteran players reported on Tuesday.READ MORE: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg To Visit Port Of Baltimore
All passes to the 12 open practices including the one held M&T Bank Stadium were claimed within 24 hours.
For more:
READ MORE: Ravens RB Gus Edwards Tested Positive For COVID-19, Report Says
5️⃣ key storylines as the Ravens begin Training Camp.
📰: https://t.co/I4nzACno3L pic.twitter.com/VNpmNoLB3c
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 27, 2021
Ravens' first week of training camp
Tuesday: Vet players report (Media availability 4PM)
Wednesday: First full-team practice (8:30AM-10:30AM)
Thursday & Friday: Practices in Owings Mills (830-1030AM)
Saturday: Practice at M&T Bank Stadium (6PM-8PM)
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 27, 2021MORE NEWS: CDC Announces Fully Vaccinated Americans Should Wear Masks Again Inside Public Spaces In Places With 'High Transmission'