By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens training camp is set to begin on Wednesday, July 28 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

The first full-team practice is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Veteran players reported on Tuesday.

All passes to the 12 open practices including the one held M&T Bank Stadium were claimed within 24 hours.

