LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two young children and an adult woman seriously injured on Monday.
According to police, on July 26 shortly after 7: 30 p.m. officers responded to Southern Maryland Blvd in the area of Talbot Road for a single-vehicle crash. Officials said the driver of a 1996 Honda Accord, identified as 55-year-old Ellen Benjy Jones, was traveling North before losing control and drifting sideways.READ MORE: East Baltimore Photography Project To Be Featured At Smithsonian
Officials said the Honda continued drifting across before striking a utility pole and coming to a rest. Authorities said they were notified by other drivers on the scene.
The driver had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said a five-year-old male was ejected from the rear seat and an eight-year-old female had to be extricated. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
Preliminarily investigation reveals that the primary cause of the collision appears to be failing to remain in a single lane.
The use of drugs or alcohol will be determined by pending toxicology results.MORE NEWS: Parents Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After 2-Month-Old Dies From Fentanyl Overdose
The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.