By CBS Baltimore Staff
LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two young children and an adult woman seriously injured on Monday.

According to police, on July 26 shortly after 7: 30 p.m. officers responded to Southern Maryland Blvd in the area of Talbot Road for a single-vehicle crash. Officials said the driver of a 1996 Honda Accord, identified as 55-year-old Ellen Benjy Jones, was traveling North before losing control and drifting sideways.

Officials said the Honda continued drifting across before striking a utility pole and coming to a rest. Authorities said they were notified by other drivers on the scene.

The driver had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said a five-year-old male was ejected from the rear seat and an eight-year-old female had to be extricated. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminarily investigation reveals that the primary cause of the collision appears to be failing to remain in a single lane.

The use of drugs or alcohol will be determined by pending toxicology results.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

