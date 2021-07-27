DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Another week has gone by and problems at the post office have still not shown any signs of improvement.

“It’s gotten worse, not better,” said Ron Dilley.

Ron Dilley lives in Dundalk and relies on the postal service for his life-saving medication and bills to keep a roof over his head. He said it’s been a guessing game on when he’s getting any mail.

“It went from two to three days to we got mail twice last week. The week before that we didn’t get it at all,” said Dilley. He’s not the only one dealing with issues at the post office.

For more than a year, Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger said he’s been dealing with frustrated residents dealing with mail delays and has been working closely with the local postmaster. Now, he’s taking matters into his own hands.

“I went down personally to Dundalk post office and I started asking questions,” said Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, Second District of Maryland. “What I found out, it was really poor management. You had people that didn’t show up for work. You had people that were hired who were not trained and it’s just one thing after another.”

In response, the Office of Inspector General launched an investigation to look into nine of Baltimore’s most challenged processing plants. Congressman Ruppersberger said he’s optimistic to find a solution.

“That’s the best thing we can have, totally independent of the post office, their job is oversight and they’re smart, they know what to do, they know what to look for,” said Ruppersberger.

In the meantime, people who live in Dundalk are hoping to return to a regular mail schedule sooner than later.

“As frustrating as it is, you gotta just deal with it,” said Dilley.

This story was originally published on July 25, 2021.