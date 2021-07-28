COVID-19 In Maryland309 New Cases Reported Tuesday As Positivity Increases To 2.31%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in West Baltimore early Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to the 2100 block of West Saratoga Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. for a shot spotter. On the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

