TOWSON (WJZ) — A Baltimore County jury on Wednesday convicted an Essex man of child abuse leading to the death of his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.
David Marvin Hass, 31, of Essex faces up to life in prison.
"I want to thank Lisa Dever and Erin Anello who prosecuted this case and the dedicated members of the Baltimore County Police and Fire Departments for their hard work to bring David Haas to justice for victimizing and taking the life of an innocent 2-year-old boy," State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said in a statement. "We must continue to do all we can to protect the most vulnerable of our society from such evil."
On June 29, 2019, police and fire units were called to an apartment on Garden Drive in Essex for the report of an unresponsive child. Emergency medical technicians were unable to revive the child and it became clear to them the child has been dead for some time.
An autopsy found a number of bruises and abrasions as well as evidence of blunt force trauma to the child's abdomen. The medical examiner concluded the death was a homicide. Police learned Haas was the person responsible for the child's care at the time of his death. He told them a story that did not match up with the boy's injuries. He claimed he had drowned in a bathtub when he stepped away to check on another child in the home.
Judge Keith Truffer set sentencing for Oct. 18.