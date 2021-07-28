OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s the first day of Ravens training camp — but one key person is missing: Lamar Jackson. The 24-year-old star quarterback has tested positive for Covid-19, Coach John Harbaugh confirmed.

Jackson will be out for 10 days. He previously tested positive on Thanksgiving.

Running Back Gus Edwards tested positive for COVID Tuesday.

Jackson arrived in Baltimore last week ahead of training camp getting underway at the Underamour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

In an Instagram post, Jackson said: “We back. Let’s get started.”

Jackson, who won MVP honors in 2019, is entering his fourth season with Baltimore. He threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He’s also rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.

The NFL sent teams an updated camp and preseason COVID-19 protocols Tuesday night, including discipline for all players, regardless of their vaccination status, for refusal to wear tracking devices or submit to required tests. Players could be fined if they don’t follow procedures.

The memo also said unvaccinated players must wear masks at all times — even in the weight room and during practice “except when doing so would interfere with their ability to engage in athletic activity.”

Last week, the NFL told clubs that if there was a covid-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, they might have to forfeit games.

The Ravens are tweeting as the team arrived at training camp Wednesday.