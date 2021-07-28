COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity Rate Sits At 2.45% With Over 400 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Child killed, Crime, Nyiah Courtney, Reward, Shooting, Washington DC

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — D.C. Police announced that a 22-year-old man has been arrested in the death of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney. Courtney was shot in killed in Southeast DC on July 16.

Marktwan Hargraves was detained by D.C. Police along with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning. Officials said Hargraves was found inside of an apartment in Southeast D.C. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

READ MORE: DC Police Recover Suspect Car In Fatal Shooting Of 6-Year-Old Nyiah Courtney

The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Malcolm X and MLK Blvd around 11 p.m. on July 16. Officers responded after hearing gunfire.

On the scene, officers found six gunshot victims. Five adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Courtney was the only one pronounced dead. Her mother suffered serious injuries during the shooting.

D.C. Police Chief Contee said that 16 people were indicted on drug-related charges and confirmed her father was a part of the group.

Officials said it’s possible Courtney’s death is connected to the drug crimes.

Police are still trying to determine a motive.

 

 

CBS Baltimore Staff