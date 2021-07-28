WASHINGTON (WJZ) — D.C. Police announced that a 22-year-old man has been arrested in the death of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney. Courtney was shot in killed in Southeast DC on July 16.
Marktwan Hargraves was detained by D.C. Police along with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning. Officials said Hargraves was found inside of an apartment in Southeast D.C. He has been charged with first-degree murder.READ MORE: DC Police Recover Suspect Car In Fatal Shooting Of 6-Year-Old Nyiah Courtney
The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Malcolm X and MLK Blvd around 11 p.m. on July 16. Officers responded after hearing gunfire.
On the scene, officers found six gunshot victims. Five adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Courtney was the only one pronounced dead. Her mother suffered serious injuries during the shooting.
MPD is thankful to all who helped us make an arrest in the senseless homicide of 6 year-old Nyiah Courtney that occurred on 7/16 in the 2900 blk of MLK Jr. Ave, SE.
We will not tolerate the reckless actions of any individual that puts our community in jeopardy.#JusticeForNyiah pic.twitter.com/BYQldRwt0h
D.C. Police Chief Contee said that 16 people were indicted on drug-related charges and confirmed her father was a part of the group.
Officials said it’s possible Courtney’s death is connected to the drug crimes.
Police are still trying to determine a motive.