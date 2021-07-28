TOKYO (WJZ/AP)- Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title. The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.
USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.READ MORE: ‘Our Numbers Are Up About 500%’ Maryland Pushes To Vaccinate As Covid Delta Variant Spreads; Still No Plans For Another Mask Mandate
Jade Carey will take Biles’ place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee.READ MORE: Bouncing back: Ledecky finally wins gold at Tokyo Games
International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.
The organization said Biles will be evaluated before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.MORE NEWS: 'Our Jaws Dropped': Essex Daycare Teacher Caught On Camera Yanking Child To The Ground
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)