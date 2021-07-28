COVID-19 In Maryland309 New Cases Reported Tuesday As Positivity Increases To 2.31%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Simply put “one and done!” One more day in the low 90’s and then we get on an extended run of high temps in the ’80s. Sweet! There is a “marginal risk” of an isolated severe thunderstorm this afternoon as a cold front slides by. This front will be the first of two. The cause and effect will be from 92° today to 89° tomorrow.

READ MORE: Lamar Jackson Not At First Day Of Ravens Training Camp, Reports Say

The second front tomorrow afternoon is the one that will sweep humidity out and drop us into the mid-’80s. More widespread thunderstorms tomorrow and a greater chance of a gusty cell or two. (I know potential severe weather gets the exclamation point but with today being the 32nd day of temps 90+ degrees this year, the cooler and less oppressive conditions of Friday, Saturday and Sunday have to get the spotlight)

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Searching For 66-Year-Old Jefferey Lynn

Did you notice the muted sunset last night, and sunrise this morning? Some smoke from the Western state wildfires has returned to the Eastern half of the country. All be it light that haze may stay with us into the weekend as our breeze behind the fronts will be out the West-Northwest. It should not be as bad as we saw the result of those fires last week though. But to be honest, it just makes the sun look hotter on days like this.

MORE NEWS: McCormick & Company Voluntarily Recalls Italian Seasoning, Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning Due To Possible Salmonella Risk

MB!