Simply put “one and done!” One more day in the low 90’s and then we get on an extended run of high temps in the ’80s. Sweet! There is a “marginal risk” of an isolated severe thunderstorm this afternoon as a cold front slides by. This front will be the first of two. The cause and effect will be from 92° today to 89° tomorrow.

The second front tomorrow afternoon is the one that will sweep humidity out and drop us into the mid-’80s. More widespread thunderstorms tomorrow and a greater chance of a gusty cell or two. (I know potential severe weather gets the exclamation point but with today being the 32nd day of temps 90+ degrees this year, the cooler and less oppressive conditions of Friday, Saturday and Sunday have to get the spotlight)

Did you notice the muted sunset last night, and sunrise this morning? Some smoke from the Western state wildfires has returned to the Eastern half of the country. All be it light that haze may stay with us into the weekend as our breeze behind the fronts will be out the West-Northwest. It should not be as bad as we saw the result of those fires last week though. But to be honest, it just makes the sun look hotter on days like this.

