BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was fatally struck in West Baltimore this morning.
Officials said the victim was crossing the intersection at Baltimore and Hilton Street when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene.
The victim was taken to an area hospital but later died.
Police are still investigating the incident.
