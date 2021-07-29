ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — The bodies of two deceased children, ages five and seven, were discovered during a traffic stop in Essex late Wednesday night.
Baltimore County Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane just after 11 p.m. when they found the bodies of two dead children.
The children's bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Sources tell WJZ the two children were found in the trunk of the car and have been dead for quite a long time.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. Baltimore County Police said the relationship between the driver and the children is part of the ongoing investigation.
