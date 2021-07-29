KENSINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Maryland woman was charged with first-degree murder after she admitted to killing her 92-year-old roommate, Montgomery County police said.
First responders were called to a home on Spruell Drive in Kensington around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday for a death investigation.
When they arrived, Julia Birch told officers she killed her elderly roommate, Nancy Ann Frankel. Frankel’s body was found inside the home. Police called homicide detectives to investigate the possible murder.
Evidence on the scene revealed that Birch allegedly killed her roommate and she was taken into custody. Montgomery County Police interviewed Birch at their headquarters and that's when she admitted to calling 911 after killing Frankel.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death.
Birch was charged with first-degree murder and she is being held without bond.
