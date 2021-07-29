COVID-19 In MarylandOver 500 New Cases Reported In The Last 24 Hours
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Brunswick, Camden, Local TV, MARC Train, MTA Maryland, Transportation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Transit Administration is reporting delays on the Brunswick and Camden MARC train lines Thursday evening as severe weather moves through the region.

The Brunswick train line is delayed 15 to 20 minutes late and the Camden line is 20-25 minute delays.

READ MORE: Bodies Of Dead Children, 5 and 7, Discovered During Essex Traffic Stop, Police Say

CBS Baltimore Staff