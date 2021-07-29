BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Transit Administration is reporting delays on the Brunswick and Camden MARC train lines Thursday evening as severe weather moves through the region.
The Brunswick train line is delayed 15 to 20 minutes late and the Camden line is 20-25 minute delays.READ MORE: Bodies Of Dead Children, 5 and 7, Discovered During Essex Traffic Stop, Police Say
MARC Brunswick 877 – Delay — Brunswick Line Train 877 (4:55 dpt Wash) is operating with a 15-20 minute delay due to severe weather impacting the area. Further delays are expected as we operate at reduced speeds to ensure passenge… https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7
— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) July 29, 2021READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Tornado Watch In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
Update: MARC Camden 852 – Delay — Camden Line Train 852 (4:43 dpt Wash) is operating with a 20-25 minute delay due to severe weather impacting the area. Further delays are expected as we operate at reduced speeds to ensure passen… https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7
— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) July 29, 2021MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Schools Will Require ‘Universal Masking,’ Maryland Ranks Third Nationally In Vaccinations Among Ages 12-17