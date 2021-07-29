BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Summer Games in full swing in Tokyo but the competition is also heating up right here at home.
The Maryland Zoo announced last week that they would add some furry friends to Maryland's already impressive Olympic representation.
The zoo’s first Olympic events are gymnastics and track and field.
Tyson the Military Macaw gave a stellar performance on the balance beam and Louie, the green-winged macaw, took over the uneven bars.
Over on the track, Julio, the armadillo raced his heart out in the tube. Not to be outdone, Klaus the Von der Decken Hornbill showed flashy running and jumping skills.
We have yet to see Rico the porcupine on the barbell, or the penguins with artistic swimming.
We think they all deserve gold.