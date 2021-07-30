COVID-19 In MarylandOver 500 New Cases Reported Again Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF-0 tornado struck Columbia Thursday evening.

The tornado touched down at the Snowden Square mall at 5:07 p.m. and traveled a quarter-mile before it dissipated one minute later. Wind gusts peaked at around 70 mph.

Investigators found two ornamental trees snapped at their base in front of the Goodwill there. The tornado tore off a section of wall facade at BJ’s Warehouse. The affected wall was on the opposite side from the direction in which the tornado was moving. An employee at the store’s tire center said nearby shopping carts were lifted into the air then blown to the north. Two more mid-sized trees were damaged at the end of Snowden Square Drive. Large branches were snapped off and thrown in multiple directions.

