ESSEX (WJZ) — Maryland state troopers on Friday arrested an Essex man whom they allege possessed and distributed child pornography.
Robert Wayne Olszewski Jr. is charged with one count each of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with intent to distribute. He was arrested in Linthicum and taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he awaited a bail review hearing.
The investigation dates back to March, when the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation they say led them to the 31-year-old Essex man. On May 24, police executed a search warrant on his home. A preliminary review of his electronic devices allegedly found multiple child pornography files.
Further information about Olszewski’s case was not immediately available in online court records.