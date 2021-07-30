ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old woman was charged in the death of two children, whose bodies were found in the trunk of her car during a traffic stop in Essex late Wednesday night.
Nicole M. Johnson, of Baltimore, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree child abuse that resulted in the death of a child under the age of 13, in the deaths of her 7-year-old niece Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old nephew Larry O’Neil. Johnson faces a total of 10 counts.READ MORE: Bodies Of 5-Year-Old Boy, 7-Year-Old Girl Discovered During Essex Traffic Stop, Police Say
Nicole Johnson faces 10 criminal counts in deaths of 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil @wjz pic.twitter.com/tNlsuGuPSV
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 30, 2021
Due to the nature of this case, Baltimore County Police will need time to determine the exact circumstance that led to the children’s deaths.
Baltimore County Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane just after 11 p.m. when they found the bodies of two dead children in the trunk of the car.
A police spokesperson told WJZ police pulled over the car because of “details about the vehicle that patrol officers found suspicious.”
“This truly was a devastating incident – one that not only shocked our community to its core, but significantly affected our patrol officers, forensic technicians, and detectives,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. “I am grateful that the harrowing details of this case were thoroughly and quickly uncovered, resulting in an expeditious closure to this tragedy. I want to commend all of our Baltimore County Police Department members who worked tirelessly throughout this investigation to bring justice to these innocent, young victims.”
Johnson has a bail review at 1 p.m.