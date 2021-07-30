BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles traded reliever Shawn Armstrong to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations, the team announced on Friday.
The 30-year-old righty had an 8.55 ERA with Baltimore this season and was designated for assignment on June 4. After clearing waivers, Armstrong was assigned to AAA Norfolk, where he compiled a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings.
The Rays today assigned Armstrong to their AAA affiliate, the Durham Bulls.
Acquired by the Orioles in 2019, Armstrong appeared in 85 games over three seasons with the Birds and pitched to a 5.34 ERA.
Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is Friday at 4 p.m.