FREDERICK, Md (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Frederick man was charged after he admitted to uploading, downloading and possessing large quantities of child pornography, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Behal was charged with 10 counts of child pornography after members of the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force searched a home in the 5200 block of Ivywood Drive South.

Behal also admitted to having child pornography saved on hard drives located inside his bedroom. Authorities searched the room and found a number of electronics with countless images of child pornography.

Based on the appearance of the images gathered, detectives believe the children were between the ages of 3 and 7.

Between Jan. 12, 2021 and July, 27, 2021, a FCSO detective investigated 71 cyber tips that allegedly linked Behal to four email addresses that were used to download child porn.

More than 2,130 reported images were consistent with child sex abuse material.

His 10 charges are for knowingly possessing photographs depicting an individual under 16-years-old engaged in sexual conduct.

“These investigations are some of the most important work being done in Frederick County in the fight against child exploitation. The members of the Frederick County Cybercrime Task Force work tirelessly to identify, charge, and prosecute these offenders,” said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. “The local and federal partnerships have made this task force extremely successful in their initiatives, further protecting our community.”

For anyone exposed to child sex abuse material online, you can immediately report this at www.cybertipline.org.

To report additional information about this case, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-075216.