BALTIMORE, M.D.(WJZ) — On July 30, an 83-year-old man was struck while attempting to cross Reisterstown Road, the intersection was just south of I-695.
The driver, who showed no signs of being impaired, was traveling northbound on the street when the pedestrian entered the same lane of travel.
While northbound traffic did have a solid green signal when the crash occurred, this area of the intersection has no crosswalk or pedestrian signal.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The pedestrian has been identified as 83-year-old John M. Lomax Jr.