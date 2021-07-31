LOCHEARN (WJZ) — As the world looks to bounce back from the pandemic, people are looking for jobs and employers are looking to fill vacancies.

Celeebrate Us Workforce Training hosted a job fair at Christian Life Church in Lochearn.

Talia Major was one of the many in attendance. The high school senior was looking for a job and planning for her future, using the job fair as a networking event to meet potential employers.

“There’s a lot of hospital jobs here and I’m looking to go into the health field when I’m older,” said Major.

For companies like FedEx Freight it was an opportunity to meet candidates face to face.

“There’s a lot of opportunities with our company that a lot of people don’t know,” said Angelo Montgomery, with FedEx Freight. “A lot of people think that freight, express and ground are all the same but we all do different things.”

The job fair was open to anyone. It was organized by Lisa Pierce, the founder of Celeebrate Us Workforce Training, a second-chance job training program. In partnership with the church, it was their way of responding to some of the troubles brought on by COVID-19.

“My employer partners are amazing because nothing says success like having a good job,” said Pierce.

Besides FedEx, participating employers included the University of Maryland Medical Center, LifeBridge Health, Mercy Medical Center, Towson University and the University of Baltimore.