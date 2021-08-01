COVID-19 In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — COVID-19 cases continued to rise on Sunday in Maryland with 547 new cases reported by the state’s health department. It’s the fourth day in a row the state reported over 500 new cases.

Hospitalizations also went up by 25, bringing the total number of current hospitalizations to 256, with 184 in acute care and 72 in the ICU. Maryland’s positivity rate has now reached 3.03%, an increase of 0.16% in the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic has started, there have been 469,095 confirmed cases and 9,609 confirmed deaths.

The state has administered a total of 7,191,527 doses. 77.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 3,565,986 Adults in the state are fully vaccinated.

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,110 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 44,682 (654) 15*
Baltimore 66,744 (1,651) 41*
Baltimore City 53,743 (1,241) 25*
Calvert 4,327 (85) 1*
Caroline 2,378 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,640 (251) 6*
Cecil 6,517 (157) 2*
Charles 11,211 (215) 2*
Dorchester 2,903 (64) 1*
Frederick 20,103 (335) 10*
Garrett 2,074 (65) 1*
Harford 16,918 (298) 6*
Howard 19,634 (253) 7*
Kent 1,371 (49) 2*
Montgomery 72,276 (1,583) 51*
Prince George’s 86,871 (1,564) 41*
Queen Anne’s 3,046 (52) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,229 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,641 (42) 0*
Talbot 2,217 (45) 0*
Washington 14,804 (330) 4*
Wicomico 7,892 (175) 0*
Worcester 3,764 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (22) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,849 (4) 0*
10-19 48,620 (6) 1*
20-29 86,188 (45) 1*
30-39 80,478 (109) 6*
40-49 69,770 (294) 5*
50-59 69,512 (816) 32*
60-69 46,267 (1,641) 26*
70-79 25,366 (2,433) 44*
80+ 16,045 (4,258) 104*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 245,374 (4,652) 106*
Male 223,721 (4,957) 113*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 146,879 (3,488) 81*
Asian (NH) 11,602 (329) 11*
White (NH) 166,595 (4,830) 106*
Hispanic 71,106 (838) 19*
Other (NH) 21,934 (105) 1*
Data not available 50,979 (19) 1*