ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — COVID-19 cases continued to rise on Sunday in Maryland with 547 new cases reported by the state’s health department. It’s the fourth day in a row the state reported over 500 new cases.
Hospitalizations also went up by 25, bringing the total number of current hospitalizations to 256, with 184 in acute care and 72 in the ICU. Maryland’s positivity rate has now reached 3.03%, an increase of 0.16% in the last 24 hours.READ MORE: Woman In Stable Condition After Shot In Back
Since the pandemic has started, there have been 469,095 confirmed cases and 9,609 confirmed deaths.
The state has administered a total of 7,191,527 doses. 77.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 3,565,986 Adults in the state are fully vaccinated.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:READ MORE: Pedestrian Struck On Crain Highway
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,110
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|44,682
|(654)
|15*
|Baltimore
|66,744
|(1,651)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,743
|(1,241)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,327
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,378
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,640
|(251)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,517
|(157)
|2*
|Charles
|11,211
|(215)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,903
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|20,103
|(335)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,074
|(65)
|1*
|Harford
|16,918
|(298)
|6*
|Howard
|19,634
|(253)
|7*
|Kent
|1,371
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|72,276
|(1,583)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|86,871
|(1,564)
|41*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,046
|(52)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,229
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,641
|(42)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,217
|(45)
|0*
|Washington
|14,804
|(330)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,892
|(175)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,764
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(22)
|1*
By Age Range and GenderMORE NEWS: Andrew Beavers, Son Of Cybersecurity Executive Juanita Koilpillai, Arrested For Her Murder
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,849
|(4)
|0*
|10-19
|48,620
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|86,188
|(45)
|1*
|30-39
|80,478
|(109)
|6*
|40-49
|69,770
|(294)
|5*
|50-59
|69,512
|(816)
|32*
|60-69
|46,267
|(1,641)
|26*
|70-79
|25,366
|(2,433)
|44*
|80+
|16,045
|(4,258)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|245,374
|(4,652)
|106*
|Male
|223,721
|(4,957)
|113*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|146,879
|(3,488)
|81*
|Asian (NH)
|11,602
|(329)
|11*
|White (NH)
|166,595
|(4,830)
|106*
|Hispanic
|71,106
|(838)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,934
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|50,979
|(19)
|1*