BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is recovering after being shot in the back early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore City Police.
Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment.
When officers arrived they found a 20 year-old woman who had been shot in the back. The woman is in stable condition.
The woman told detectives that she heard gunshots somewhere on Charles Street when she was shot, but would not be specific.
Northeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at approximately approximately 1-866-7lockup.