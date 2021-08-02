ROSEDALE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County ambulance struck a car on the inner loop of Interstate 695 during the Monday evening rush hour, tying up traffic in the Rosedale area.
The right three lanes were closed at Exit 35 (Pulaski Highway).
A refrigerator appeared to be on the road by the ambulance and passenger vehicle.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
ALERT: Baltimore County; Crash I-695 Inner Loop at Exit 35 (US 40); 3 right lanes closed. #MDTraffic #MDOTnews soc
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 2, 2021